Agawam bar creates ‘selfie lounge’ to stay afloat during pandemic

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One bar in Agawam has found the picture perfect idea to survive during the pandemic.

Pour Bar has turned its taproom into a selfie lounge where people can take photos in front of a backdrop and rent out the place for small gatherings.

Bar owner Anneliese Townsend said guests are encouraged to visit the selfie studio for small gatherings and special occasions.

“You can come in with friends and have a great time! You could rent out the entire place to have a little get together, maybe a birthday party or something with just you and your close friends,” she said.

The bar provides the backdrop for you and you snap your own photos while in the studio.

Townsend was inspired by similar businesses across the country and said its the first selfie lounge in New England.

She said she wanted to use her space to offer a safe escape during the pandemic.

“We have 18 experiences in here where you can take 18 selfies, or hundreds of photos and end up with 18 selfies. But we’re actually going to be changing them quite regularly,” she said.

All COVID-19 regulations will be followed, which includes serving food at the bar.

The idea is helping the bar during what’s been a challenging time financially for restaurants and other businesses.

Townsend hopes the idea entices customers from across the region to visit the bar.

“It’s exactly what girls want to do! They love to take selfies,” she said.

