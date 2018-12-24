PLANT CITY, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida family got a gift that money can’t buy when their military dad came home for the holidays.

Air Force Lt. Col. Alfredo Laboy returned home after being deployed for six months in the Middle East.

This isn’t Laboy’s first holiday surprise. He returned home on Christmas Eve after being gone for a year back in 2007.

“My wife wrapped me up in a box and I was under the tree, so I stayed there until the kids, they woke up,” he explained.

His three children never imagined he would pull off another Christmas miracle.

“This was the best Christmas present,” one of his daughters said. “Throw away the list, I don’t care, donate it, I don’t care, I’m just so grateful.”

The original plan was for Laboy to return home at the end of January but he sped things up to make it there in time for the holidays.

Laboy will be home for a little over a week; after that, he’ll return to the Middle East for another six months.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)