PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Air aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Provincetown Municipal Airport on Monday morning.

Around 8:12 a.m., officials say the aircraft with three people aboard, the pilot, co-pilot, and passenger, came to a rest beyond the runway area.

No serious injuries were reported, but officials say one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officials say there was smoke coming from the aircraft, but no fire was visible from the incident.

Provincetown Police, Fire Department personnel, Airport staff, and National Park Service Rangers responded and secured the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.



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