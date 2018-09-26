Airline receives contract extension at Lebanon Airport

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The commercial airline Cape Air has won a four-year extension to its federal contract at Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire.

Valley News reports the airline announced Monday its $3.6 million “essential air service” contract will run from Dec. 1 through November 2022.

Cape Air provides four daily, nonstop, roundtrip flights to Boston and two flights to Westchester County Airport in New York. Passengers are provided ground transportation to Manhattan.

Airline officials say they had 10,249 passengers take flights from Lebanon last year.

The airline has seen 6,588 passengers from Lebanon this year as of August, which officials say is 110 more than the same time period last year.

Cape Air President Linda Markham says they are excited to “continue our positive relationship” with the airport and surrounding community.