BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa made history Tuesday by becoming the first person born in Massachusetts to be picked first overall in the NBA draft. 7NEWS spoke with Dybantsa’s parents after the major milestone, who said they always knew their son would go far.

Ace and Chelsea Dybantsa said their son worked the majority of his life to be the best player he could be.

“That was his dream, to be picked first. He’s been ranked number one since, what, ninth grade? And he told me, ‘Dad I’m not going down, I’m going to stay up,’ Ace said.

“And he worked so hard to be in the position that he’s at, so happy for that. The night itself was miraculous,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea said she was the first person to congratulate her son after he was chosen by the Washington Wizards.

“‘Well done baby boy.’ That’s what I said to him when I hugged him. And I teared up a little bit at the end, just watching him go up on the stage and shaking Adam Silver’s hand. That’s the dream that he’s had since he was a kid. And to be in the position today to see that dream come true? My heart just, like, melted,” Chelsea said.

AJ had been a top basketball recruit throughout high school, and his parents said his goal was always to be the first overall pick. Following a successful year at Brigham Young University, he announced his decision to declare for the NBA draft at Davis K-8 School in Brockton, where he began his schooling journey.

The future Wizard has gotten this far by holding himself to a high standard. Ace said he now has his own expectations for his son’s new team next year.

“I expect them to make the playoffs and maybe not win the ‘chip, but make a nice run. At least the first year,” he said.

Dybanta’s parents said AJ will always remember where he came from. He will be in Boston Saturday night to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park before the Red Sox face the Yankees.

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