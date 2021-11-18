BOSTON (WHDH) – The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that all Massachusetts residents 18 years and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 booster.

Residents will be able to get their booster shots six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

CDC recommendations allow for mixing and matching of different COVID-19 booster doses, and eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

The Baker-Polito administration recommends that residents with questions about which booster is right for them should ask their health care provider for advice.

People can schedule a booster shot appointment at more than 1,000 locations throughout the Bay State by visiting the VaxFinder website.

Individuals who are unable to use the VaxFinder or have difficulty accessing the internet can call the COVID-19 Resource Line at 2-1-1 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, with over 94% of adults having received at least one dose, and over 81% of the total population fully vaccinated, over 4.8 million individuals, according to state officials. Over 800,000 residents have received a COVID booster.

Massachusetts is averaging about 2,144 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from about 1,287 daily two weeks ago.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)