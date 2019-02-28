CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea High School is holding a parent and community meeting Thursday after a student was allegedly sliced with something sharp inside a school bathroom Tuesday.

School administration received a report around 2:30 p.m. about the alleged attack and say they immediately notified police.

A police investigation revealed that the victim and the perpetrator were two young men with “a long standing dislike for one another,” Superintendent Mary M. Bourque wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

Both students entered the boys’ bathroom where one of the young men allegedly attacked the victim, who suffered a surface cut to his side.

A warrant is being issued for the alleged attacker, Bourque said.

“At no time will Chelsea schools tolerate violence towards or disrespect of others,” she wrote in the letter to parents and guardians. “Our schools are a safe environment and we demand that all who attend our schools respect our values and act accordingly. A Chelsea education and attendance in our schools is a privilege to be honored.”

Parents and community members will meet at the high school at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the incident.

