Allston bar abruptly closes in wake of partial roof collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - A longtime Allston watering hole served its final round of customers Sunday night in a surprise closing almost a year after a partial roof collapse injured two people.

Employees at Common Ground said they were notified Sunday morning that the bar, a staple of the area since the 1990s, was closing up for good.

“I closed last night and I found out this morning, so real quick turnaround,” former employee Josh Herald said.

The bar had been in legal limbo after part of the facade collapsed last November, crushing a couple on the sidewalk. The two filed a lawsuit for their injuries.

Then in April, the bar’s owner died, giving ownership to his wife.

Former employee Isaac Schorr says the events of the past few months were taking their toll on the business.

“You could kind of feel that it was coming to an end but just like that it was there,” he said.

The general manager held a last-minute going away party to give customers one more chance to say goodbye.

“It’s a sad day but there’s a great group of people here right now that,” he said. “We’ll raise a glass one more time for them.”

Customers said they’re grateful for one more chance to come together.

“We’re just here to raise the last glass and make the best of all the memories that we’ve made here,” one customer said.

