CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck was stolen in Cambridge while a worker was delivering packages, Cambridge Police reported.

At around 3 p.m., an Amazon driver left his truck to make a package delivery on Auburn and Magazine Streets near Central Square. When the driver returned to find his truck, it was gone.

A short time later, the driver found the truck unoccupied and parked on Williams and River Street. Packages were also reportedly stolen from the truck.

Police didn’t have a description available for the suspect or suspects. Detectives will be following up with area residents to find surveillance video from around the time of the incident.

