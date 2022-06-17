SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amber Alert has been issued for siblings Alaina and Chance Wilson, whom authorities believe were abducted by their biological mother, Kaileigh Nichols, from their home in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Alaina, 11, and Chance, 8, were last seen at 7:30 p.m. at their residence at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, where they have lived under the custody of their grandmother for the past four years. The siblings were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Alaina is described as a 5’1″ or 5’2″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 96 pounds. Chance is a white male between 4’6″ and 4’10” with brown hair and brown eyes and is about 68 pounds.

Both children appeared to have been removed from their home through a window, according to police. Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Somersworth Police confirmed that Nichols took a 2009 gray Honda Civic from a relative in Maine (Maine veterans license plate 2827A) and the car was later seen at a school event in Somersworth during the day on June 16. Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues. She is 5’1″ and a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 125 pounds.

The grandmother told 7News that she went to check on the children in their bedroom at 9:45 p.m. and noticed they were gone. She said she saw that the window was partially open and could see the screen.

She also told 7News that the children’s father was in their lives, but was unable to support them with custody. He died last fall in a car accident.

If contact is made with Alaina Wilson, Chance Wilson and/or Kaileigh Nichols, please notify Somersworth Police Department at (603) 692-3131.

