ATLANTA (WHDH/AP) — AMC Networks, the creator of the hit television show “The Walking Dead,” has joined the list of entertainment companies threatening to pull out of Georgia if the so-called heartbeat bill goes into effect.

The company has produced and filmed “The Walking Dead’ in Georgia for at least 10 years.

In a statement sent to CNN, AMC Networks said it would reevaluate its activity in the state if the legislation implements the bill severely restricting abortion.

The company promised to monitor the situation closely.

Since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a ban on virtually all abortions, many in the film and television industries have said they would refuse to take their productions to Georgia.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo said they would relocate their Lionsgate film “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Reed Morano’s Amazon series “The Power” also uprooted. Producers including Christine Vachon, David Simon and Mark Duplass have said they would bypass Georgia in the future.

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams are continuing to make their HBO show “Lovecraft County” in Georgia, but they said they will donate all of their “episodic fees” to organizations fighting the law, including the ACLU.

