BOSTON (WHDH) - American Airlines Flight 1442 landed safely at Logan International Airport in Boston around 1:50 p.m. Friday after the crew reported a flap issue.

The Boeing 737-800 was traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Boston.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

