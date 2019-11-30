American Airlines giving out traveling waivers ahead of weekend storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - American Airlines announced it is giving out traveling waivers ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

The company says customers traveling to and from affected airports, including Boston and Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday or Monday will be allowed to change or cancel their flights for free.

Millions of holiday travelers are expected to head home on Sunday.

For more information on the storm and what to expect, click here, and for your latest forecast, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)