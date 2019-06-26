American couple vanishes while vacationing in Barbados

(CNN) — Two Americans reportedly vanished after renting a jet ski at a beach in Barbados on Monday.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, both of New Jersey, arrived on the Caribbean island last Sunday and checked into the Discovery Bay Hotel at Trents, St. James, according to CNN affiliate CBC.

They rented a jet ski from Holetown Beach on Monday afternoon. They have not been seen since.

Both Suarez and Devil were wearing life jackets when they rode off on the jet ski, the news outlet reports.

The rental operator contacted colleagues in the area about 20 minutes later to conduct a search because the couple had not been seen during that entire time.

The Royal Barbados Police Force Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard scoured the area but were unable to locate the couple or their jet ski.

The couple has also not returned to their hotel.

