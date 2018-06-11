American Red Cross, Boston police team up for ‘Missing Types’ campaign

The American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign Monday to recruit new blood donors – and those who have not given recently – to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients and Boston police are helping with the effort.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, patient care could be impacted.

A news conference and blood drive was held at the Boston Police Department Monday in the hopes of raising awareness about the campaign and reveal the results of a recent survey about the public’s perception about blood donations and patient transfusion needs.

