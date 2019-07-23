American Red Cross deploying volunteers in wake of Cape Cod tornado

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The American Red Cross has deployed volunteers to Cape Cod to assess damage and need for services following a tornado that touched down near Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Red Cross volunteers have been deployed and are gathering initial information to determine if longer-term assistance is needed for the residents who’ve been affected.

The American Red Cross provides the means for families to get immediate emergency support such as clothing, food and shelter in the first few days after a disaster. Volunteer Client Caseworkers then work with the families to help them navigate the days and weeks following to recovery.

