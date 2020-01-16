BOSTON (WHDH) - The ARL’s Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting a food drive this weekend to help feed homeless cats.

Donators can head to ARL’s Animal Care and Adoption Center, located at 10 Chandler St. in Boston’s South End, to give the organization unopened wet or dry food from Friday to Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Food can also be donated directly through ARL’s Amazon Wish List.

All donations will help feed hundreds of homeless and vulnerable cats in the community during the winter months.

