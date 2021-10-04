AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old Amesbury boy with a rare neurological condition recently noticed his local library does not have many kids books about people living with disabilities, so he’s working to change that and start a new chapter raising awareness.

Noah Holt lives with acute flaccid myelitis and relies on crutches to get around.

“It was hard when I’m at the age that I’m starting to notice my difference, so it’s been hard,” he said.

Noah loves to read but he couldn’t find many books about people living with disabilities like him at the Amesbury Public Library and Amesbury Elementary School library.

He decided to hold a book drive and have people donate books about kids with disabilities to the local libraries.

“We’re doing this because not a lot of kids get to see books about disabilities,” Noah said.

He added that the power of reading will help people have a better understanding of those with disabilities.

“I hope that people learn that all the kids with disabilities are the same, just that they’re all the same as other people,” he said. “I hope that they take my story as an example for everybody to learn that we’re the same. There’s no difference.”

Noah has collected more than 100 books so far.

