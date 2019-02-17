Amesbury teen killed in snowmobile crash in Maine

A 17-year-old from Amesbury was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine late Saturday night, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Officials say Troy Marden was driving down a plowed portion of Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine just before 11 p.m. when he turned a corner, struck a snowbank, and was ejected from the snowmobile.

A second snowmobile driver attempted to give first aid before going to get help, according to officials.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. This was the fifth snowmobile fatality of the season in Maine.

Amesbury High School, where Marden was a senior, released a statement, reading, “It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you about a tragic loss to our school community. On Saturday, February 16th, senior Troy Marden was killed in a fatal snowmobile accident. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community. Amesbury Public Schools has a team of professionals prepared to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel in difficult times such as this. Tomorrow, Monday, February 18th,… we will have counselors available at the Amesbury High School cafeteria from 1-4 pm for any student, staff or community member who may need support as a result of this loss. Should you or your child need assistance before our counselors are available tomorrow at 1 pm, we’d recommend reaching out a mental health professional. Again, we are deeply saddened by our loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Troy’s family and friends.”