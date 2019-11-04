Amherst man charged with motor vehicle homicide, allegedly struck 88-year-old with school van

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An man was arraigned on negligent motor vehicle homicide charges in the death of a woman in Amherst Monday, officials said.

Richard Fuhrman, 65, of Amherst, was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Courton a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide and a civil infraction of failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on personal recognizance with the condition that he not drive.

Police say Fuhrman was driving a school van out of Crocker Farm School on West Street in Amherst at 11 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign, striking and killing Eva Fenner, 88, of Amherst.

Fuhrman could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail and a 15-year loss of license.

