AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at Amherst Regional Middle School is accused of using the Nazi salute in class.

Parents within the district received an email earlier this week calling acts like this unacceptable.

“Anti-Semitism resurfacing now is bringing back things that I tried to suppress,” said Holocaust survivor Henny Lewin. “I feel vulnerable all of a sudden just being a Jew.”

Lewin lived through the Holocaust. This act of hate in her community brought her to tears.

“I’ve been talking about surviving the Holocaust to kids in schools all the time because I was trying to teach them what happened,” said Lewin. “They should not be bystanders, not say, ‘oh, they are not picking on me, so I’m not going to get involved.’ You’ve got to get involved, you’ve got to stop this evil.”

The Amherst Regional School District released a statement, saying in part, “The school administration and faculty are actively exploring ways to deepen students learning about anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and the historical and social implications of the Nazi salute.”

The school and Lewin both encourage parents to educate their kids about the Holocaust, and ensure the classroom is a safe space for all students.

