BOSTON (WHDH) - Amtrak is modifying their services this weekend in advance of a powerful winter storm that could drop up to two feet of snow in some areas.

Several trains have been canceled on Saturday and Sunday for trips in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Lake Shore Limited trains 49, 449, 48 and 448, which goes from Chicago to New York or Boston, are canceled on Saturday.

Acela Express service and Northeast Regional service will not operate between Boston and New York on Sunday.

Amtrak encourages anyone traveling this weekend to check their train status.

Click here for a full list of schedule modifications.

Service Disruption: Amtrak Modifies Service in Advance of Winter Storm: https://t.co/Q3WLa7CGoD pic.twitter.com/S1fUeD1G0U — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 17, 2019

