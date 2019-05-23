Andover elementary school teacher on leave amid investigation into ‘irregularities’ with MCAS testing

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover elementary school teacher is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into “irregularities” with recently administered MCAS tests.

The teacher, whose name has not been released, was placed on leave after elementary administrators received reports suggesting there may have been testing irregularities during the administering of MCAS tests on April 25 and 26 and May 13.

“By law, we must investigate this report and have reported it to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state education agency for investigation,” Andover Public Schools Communications Director Nicole Kieser said in a statement. “As a result, and as is customary in this type of circumstance, pending the outcome of these investigations and any findings, the teacher who proctored these tests has been placed on administrative leave.”

The statement continued, “We want to assure parents that all West Elementary students continue to follow lesson plans and continue their coursework. Because this is a personnel matter and the investigations have not been concluded, we are unable to provide any additional information or further comment.”

No additional information was immediately available.

