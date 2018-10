ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man was rushed to the hospital after getting stuck under part of a tree.

The 81-year-old was trying to cut down the tree when it fell onto him, pinning his arm and leg.

Firefighters cut him free and transported him to the hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

