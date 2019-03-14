Andover police searching for missing teen with special needs

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen with special needs.

Nicholas Rosen, 17, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds.

Police say Rosen has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen in the Blueberry Circle area, wearing a T-shirt and dark nylon pants with sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Andover police.

