IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ipswich animal control officers rescued a fawn after it got stuck in a resident’s fence Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stuck fawn found the animal with its head through the bars of a metal fence, officials said.

Animal control freed the fawn, but it immediately got stuck in a fence on the other side of the yard. After it was freed again, with no injuries, it was reunited with its mother.

