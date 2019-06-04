BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control are searching for the owners of a dog accused of biting a person at a Burlington park Monday evening.

The victim told officers that the dog bit them at Veterans Park on Wilmington Road around 4:45 p.m. before the owners, a man and a woman, left the scene without identifying themselves, according to Burlington Animal Control.

They reportedly had two adult dogs that the person believed to be pit bull mixes or similar looking, with one having a beige coat and the other a brindle coat.

The owners also had two other dogs with them that were possibly the 1-year-old pups of one of the adults, animal control said.

The owners may live in the area or walk in the area frequently.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their recorded videos from Monday between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Those with information are asked to call 781-270-1698.

