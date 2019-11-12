Animal hospital in need of donations after taking in puppy that was set on fire with blowtorch

(WHDH) — An animal hospital is asking the public for donations as they continue to care for a puppy that was recently set on fire with a blowtorch.

A 3-month-old puppy named Tyler is stable and being treated for burn injuries thanks to a good Samaritan who rescued him, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

“A witness saw Tyler and another dog lit on fire, we suspect with a blowtorch,” the refuge said in a Facebook post. “The good Samaritan who found Tyler attempted to treat his wounds for a week, but he was in pain and deteriorated, so he was brought to Oradell Animal Hospital last night.”

The incident remains under investigation but the refuge says Tyler was set on fire in a dangerous area known for drugs and dogfighting.

“Tyler’s wounds are burn wounds. Doctors had to cut away dead skin in order to treat his wounds,” the refuge added. “There is new skin growth in some areas, but in other areas doctors expect skin to die and the wounds to get worse before they get better, necessitating an extended hospitalization and treatment.”

Tyler has lost a lot of protein and may have to undergo a plasma transfusion. He is currently relying on fluids to support his body.

“It is inconceivable that someone could do this to two living, breathing, feeling beings,” the refuge said. “Our hearts break knowing that Tyler was found critically injured and burned and his condition worsened before he was given relief.”

More than $4,000 has been raised for Tyler in less than 24 hours. To make a donation, click here.

