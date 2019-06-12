Animal Rescue League caring for chihuahua found abandoned in Southbridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is caring for a chihuahua that they say was “essentially left for dead” at a property in Southbridge.

Bailey, a 2-year-old chihuahua, is settling in at the organization’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center after being recently found wandering among the dozens of abandoned buildings at the former American Optical property.

The ARL says Southbridge’s Animal Control Officer told them the gated property has become a common “animal dumping ground.”

“The dog is healthy, adorable, and friendly, but is also shy and easily frightened,” the ARL wrote in a release. “Since arriving at ARL, Bailey has been vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is currently available for adoption.”

The ARL is also reminding residents that abandoning an animal like Bailey constitutes animal cruelty, which is a felony crime in Massachusetts.

