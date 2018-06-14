A turkey chick rescued by the Animal Rescue League in Boston Thursday. Courtesy Animal Rescue League of Boston.

BOSTON, MA–A turkey chick trapped in a Jamaica Plain garden was saved by the Boston Animal Rescue League Thursday and safely returned to its mother.

Residents of an apartment building on Elm Avenue called the ARL after realizing the chick couldn’t fly over the fences of their enclosed, sunken garden area.

An agent was able to find the chick under the ivy-coated ground and safely trap it.

The mother turkey that flew in and out as she pleased was eventually reunited with the chick across the street.

