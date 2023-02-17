PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Anna Maria College students are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a Philadelphia family from a fire on Super Bowl Sunday.

The four friends were visiting Philly and had just gotten back from watching the big game in the city when they noticed the house across the street on fire. They ran over to alert the family sleeping inside.

“Me and my other buddies ran outside, there were people, and we got them out of the house safely,” said Jarrett Niland.

Shortly after, police and firefighters arrived and made sure no one else was inside. There was a mayday call when a firefighter fell through the floor and had to be treated for burns, but no residents were hurt – a testament to the quick thinking and heroic actions of the four students.

“I’m an Eagle Scout, my boys are former fire department members, so we were ready to go no matter what,” Niland said. “We weren’t scared at all.”

Two families were displaced from the home and are being helped by the American Red Cross. One woman who lived there says the young men are the reason her family is safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

