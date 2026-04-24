PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Anna Maria College, the small private Catholic institution in Paxton, announced it will close at the end of the current academic year.

The school has been in operation for 80 years.

On Thursday, the school’s president and board of trustees revealed that for months the college has been working to find a path forward, but failed.

The school said they are helping students transfer to other institutions.

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