BOSTON (WHDH) - Street hockey players took over the street in West Roxbury on Sunday for the 19th annual Shamrock Shootout.

This year’s event was special because it honored the memory of Boston Firefighter Bill Carey, who died in February after a long battle with occupational cancer and whose home had a front-row seat to the tournament since it started in 2008.

Carey’s sons took the ceremonial faceoff as the city dedicated the stretch of Temple Street as William Carey Square.

What began as a tournament with 100 players has grown to an event that takes over much of the street and draws 600 participants.

Learn more: https://shamrockshootout.net/

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