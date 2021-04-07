Anonymous thank you note leaves local veteran feeling grateful

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - An anonymous gift-giver showed their appreciation for a local war veteran. The proud veteran had put military stickers on his daughter’s car, and one person took notice.

His daughter Chrysta Slayton found a note on the car when she was leaving the gym in East Bridgewater that thanked the Vietnam War veteran for his service.

Slayton said the gesture meant a lot to her dad.

“He was so excited. A lot of times veterans aren’t thanked unless it’s Veteran’s Day, and that’s when they’re thought of,” she said. “So, for it to be a completely random day in April just out of the blue, he definitely felt appreciated it was really cute.”

Slayton said she’s working to figure out who left the note, which included a Dunkin’ gift card so she can thank them.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)