April Community Calendar Events:

Next Makers of Play with Northeastern University

Event Date: Saturday, April 7, 2018

Time: 12:30 PM- 2:30 PM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

Engineering students from Northeastern University will be sharing games and puzzles that they designed and built by themselves.

A Taste of Ginger

Event Date: Monday, April 9, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM- 9:30 PM

Location: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/fundraiser/p55286.php

A Taste of Ginger is one of Boston’s most anticipated culinary occasions of the year. Hundreds of supporters and foodies come to this event each year to enjoy cultural and musical performances, and to meet nearly 30 of Boston’s most well-known chefs and taste their cuisine.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Joslin Diabetes Center’s Asian American Diabetes Initiative (AADI), an organization that works with Asian Americans who have diabetes to find a cure.

RRPH Presents: The Music of The Beatles for Kids

Event Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM- 12:30 PM

Location: The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/music/p55170.php

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a weekly family concert series that gives children and their parents a place to be creative through music.

The Rocky and Roll Playhouse band will be performing songs by the most iconic musicians in the history of rock. The band’s goal is to offer games, stories, and an opportunity to rock out in order to educate children and explore their creative sides.

Boston (Children’s Museum) Marathon

Event Date: Monday, April 16, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

Come visit the Boston Children’s Museum on Marathon Monday. There will be a marathon course with challenges throughout the exhibits of the museum.

Week of the Young Child Storytime

Event Date: Monday, April 16, 2018- Friday, April 20, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

The Boston Children’s Museum will be celebrating the Week of the Young Child by holding a special story time in PlaySpace.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual week-long event that celebrates early learning for children. This event focuses on how the early years of a child’s life lay the foundation for his/her success in school and beyond. Parents, caregivers, educators, policy-makers, and scholars are called to work together to help children become successful.

April Vacation Week at the MFA

Event Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018- Friday, April 20, 2018

Time: Varies

Location: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/artsculture/p55236.php

Join the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston during April vacation week. The museum will host different activities throughout the week, including making art, performances, family art walks, and listening to spellbinding children’s stories.

Visitors of all ages and abilities are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for any of the activities.

April Vacation Week: Celebration of Children’s Literacy: Tell Me a Story

Event Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018- Saturday, April 21, 2018

Time: Varies

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

Join the Boston Children’s Museum during April school vacation week to celebrate children’s literacy.

Events during this week will include Movement and Storytelling with Urbanity Dance, a reading of Charlie Numbers and the Man in the Moon, Word Play, Musical Storytime with the New England Conservatory, Jeff Jam Dance Party, and Critter Day. There will also be performances during the week by Improv Boston and the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Jean Appolon Teen Dance Intensive Showcase

Event Date: Sunday, April 22, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, & 1:00 PM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

Performers between the ages of 11-18 will be showcasing what they have learned in their yoga, modern dance, and Haitian folklore dance classes at the Boston Children’s Museum.

Sense of Smell Day

Event Date: Saturday, April 28, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar

The Boston Children’s Museum will be celebrating your noses. Activities of the day will include testing your smell memory, playing a smell matching game, and learning why snot is an important part of your health.