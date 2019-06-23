Aquarium Station closed while police investigate shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that Aquarium Station was closed Sunday night as police searched for evidence following a shots fired incident.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. conducted a preliminary investigation that suggests a fight onboard an inbound Blue Line train involving several juvenile males spilled onto the platform, where at least two shots were fired, according to transit police.

The station will remain closed until the scene is processed.

In a statement, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said, “We are extremely grateful no one was injured during tonight’s incident and all available resources will be deployed to identify, locate and apprehend the person/s responsible for such reckless and criminal conduct.”

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

UPDATE: Aquarium Station https://t.co/72iZr7ajsk — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 24, 2019

BL TRAINS operate to/from Gov't Center and Wonderland. Trains BYPASS Aquarium as a police investigation is on-going. No service to Bowdoin. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 24, 2019

Aquarium closed because of police activity in and around the station. Blue Line trains holding at stations. Updates added to this thread. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)