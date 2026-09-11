BOSTON (WHDH) - 25 years after the attacks, the Boston Logan 9/11 Memorial remains a place for remembrance and reflection.

It honors the passengers and crew on American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, the two hijacked planes that crashed into the Twin Towers.

Robert Linn was one of the architects.

“We wanted to design something that felt like it was both respectful but also could help heal, and that would be unifying and uplifting,” Linn said.

Linn said the group behind the project wanted the memorial to be a symbol of strength that could evolve.

“The grove of trees was a really central component to this design,” Linn said.

The trees they planted in 2008 have grown. They now help guide people along the two winding paths that represent the two planes that left Logan that morning.

As the landscape around the memorial changes with the seasons, Linn said it impacts how people feel when they visit. But no matter the time of year, he said the site always draws your attention to the sky.

“The overall idea of moving upward and focusing the view to the sky is still the powerful moment which I think everyone responds to very positively,” Linn said

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