LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A handful of Merrimack Valley hotels are offering rooms to people displaced Thursday by the fires and explosions in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.

The Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites in Salem and Yotel Boston in South Boston are offering complimentary rooms, according to posts on their Facebook pages.

