Arizona bar owner uses taser to stop customers from attempted dine and dash

TUSCON, AZ (WHDH) — Frank Silverman, owner of Midtown Tavern in Tuscon, used a taser to stop customers from an attempted dine and dash.

Last Thursday, a group of six spent $126 on food and drinks at the restaurant.

The last two people at the table got up to leave when a server locked the door.

The man who was trying to leave begins talking to Silverman and punches him in the chest.

Moments later, Silverman pulls out his taser and the customer goes down. Police then arrived and arrested the two customers.

Silverman said, “They came in and arrested both of them for disorderly conduct and assault and they went to jail.”

The tab was eventually paid by Tuscon Police.

