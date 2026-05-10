ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington Fire Department hosted the 7th annual Pulling for Hope fundraiser on Saturday in support of the American Cancer Society’s 2026 Relay for Life of Greater Arlington.

The friendly competition to pull a fully loaded fire truck 50 feet has raised nearly $50,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The event is held in honor and remembrance of Arlington Firefighters’ Deputy Chief Steve Porciello, who passed away from a job-related cancer in 2017. Firefighters are at a greater risk of cancer and can be exposed to a number of known and suspected carcinogens through their work.

Learn more and donate: pullingforhopearlington.org.

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