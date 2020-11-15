Arlington HS community remembers fallen Mass. soldier

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Arlington High School community are remembering a local man who died while serving overseas in the US Army.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan S. Ghabour was an Arlington Public Schools student. He was among five other soldiers who died in a helicopter crash in Egypt on Thursday.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of APS alumni Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour. We thank Marwan for his valiant service to his country and his community. His memory is one our school district will honor and remember,” Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Bodie said in a statement on Sunday.

High School principal Matthew Janger also released a statement that read, “Marwan is remembered by his teachers as a student committed to service. He was proud to serve his country and we are deeply saddened by his loss and honored by his sacrifice.”

The high school soccer team will honor Marwan during its last home game next Saturday with a moment of silence.

High school soccer coach Lance Yodzio said the team will also dedicate the remaining week of the season in honor of Marwan, who volunteered as a goalkeeper coach in 2015.

“Marwan was such a hard-working player and stepped up big-time for the team in the 2009 tournament run. He was a real committed teammate,” Yodzio said.

