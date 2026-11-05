BOSTON (WHDH) - Arlington pipefitter Chris Donisi has been chosen as the next voice of Logan Airport.

The New England native told 7NEWS he’s a proud momma’s boy! He said he never thought he’d have the opportunity to be a voice actor, but it’s an experience he’s taking in stride.

“My mother found this on a whim. She said you’d be perfect, and I tried it out, and here I am,” Donisi said before his win. “Million people hearing my voice? That would be something special.”

Donisi may be humble, but he is filled with hometown pride.

“I feel like I relate to the people of Boston because of, you know, me being homegrown here,” he said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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