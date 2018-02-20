Arlington Police Dept. named mental health learning site

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The Arlington Police Department was named one of four mental health learning sites nationwide to improve how officers respond to certain calls.

The department has officer training and a mental health clinician to help with mental health-related calls. The department will then share their information with other police departments.

Police in Arlington will answer questions and help develop materials for other departments to start mental health programs.

