ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have tracked down a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last week, officials announced Tuesday.

“Amber Hazeltine has been located, thank you for your assistance,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.

Hazeltine’s father called police to file a missing person report on the morning of Nov. 10 after he woke up and found that his daughter was not home.

In the past, Hazeltine had been found in Douglas and New Jersey, but it’s not clear where police located her in this particular case.

There were no additional details available.

Please be on the lookout for this missing #ArlingtonMA juvenile. Contact APD dispatch at 781-643-1212 w/ any information.

Please share. @Douglasmapd @NJSP pic.twitter.com/cybQIPVlg0 — Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) November 12, 2021

