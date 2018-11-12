Armed man arrested, charged in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man believed to be homeless was arrested on Monday following an overnight SWAT team search in woods in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police had been looking for Christopher Thomas, 27, since Sunday afternoon, when he was allegedly spotted in the back parking lot of a Walmart with a rifle.

Before police got to the Walmart at 116 Farmington Rd., Thomas fled into the woods, where he reportedly had a camp.

Walmart and other area businesses were evacuated as a result of the search.

No shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot, but police say he did fire at officers overnight.

Thomas, who had previous warrants for criminal threatening and theft, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. and charged with four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Thomas is in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

