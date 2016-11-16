Armed suspect wanted in Newton gas station robbery

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - An armed man robbed a Gulf gas station on Beacon Street in Newton Tuesday night.

Police said the man was armed with an unidentified “long gun” when he robbed the gas station at around 9 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing a fistful of cash out of the register and leaving about 20 seconds after he entered the gas station. He never fired the gun and the cashier was not hurt.

Officials say the man was wearing green pants, a gray jacket, gray hat and a white bandanna around his face.

Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker said the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled eastbound on Beacon Street. The cashier said he did not notice if he fled in a car or had someone waiting for him.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is urged to contact police.

