LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing several Class A felony charges after police in New Hampshire found explosives beneath a porch in Laconia over the weekend.

Officials with the Laconia Police Department said it was Sunday afternoon when a call came in for a report of a suspicious device.

According to the department, the caller had seen a male place an object beneath a front porch in the area of Oak Street.

Responding officers later found and determined the device to be an explosive after examining it. Using a robot and X-rays, a New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad determined the same and took the object, believed to be three pipe bombs taped together, to a safe location and detonated it.

Authorities said the device was live and active when it was found.

Using video evidence, officials said police were able to identify a suspect and later detained Tirar Tortorello after a traffic stop.

Tortorello has since been charged with three Class A felonies of possession with an infernal device, according to the police department.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox