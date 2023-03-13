LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing several Class A felony charges after police in New Hampshire found explosives beneath a porch in Laconia over the weekend.

Officials with the Laconia Police Department said it was Sunday afternoon when a call came in for a report of a suspicious device.

According to the department, the caller had seen a male place an object beneath a front porch in the area of Oak Street.

Responding officers later found and determined the device to be an explosive after examining it. Using a robot and X-rays, a New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad determined the same and took the object, believed to be three pipe bombs taped together, to a safe location and detonated it.

Authorities said the device was live and active when it was found.

Using video evidence, officials said police were able to identify a suspect and later detained Tirar Tortorello after a traffic stop.

Tortorello has since been charged with three Class A felonies of possession with an infernal device, according to the police department.

