EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in an Everett neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Everett police, a SWAT Team, and Crisis Negotiators responded to a home Ferry Street shortly for a barricaded subject who they believed was “…armed, dangerous and made threats to harm another person…,” Everett police said.

Law enforcement and first responders remained at the home for nearly five hours, using ladder trucks to reach the third story of the home.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by the North Metro Swat Team. Their identity has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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