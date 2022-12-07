WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say an individual has been arrested after a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, the department said an officer was passing through Highland Street around 8:20 a.m. when he came across a shooting victim near a Honey Farms location. Giving medical aid, the officer called for assistance while treating the 31-year-old male, according to officials.

The police department said the victim was later taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An arrest was made soon afterwards when police approached one Samuel Peckham, a 28-year-old from Westborough. The department said Peckham, who had been on scene, was charged with Assault and Battery with a Firearm and Armed Assault to Murder as their investigation continues.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

