PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Pittsfield man at a Fourth of July block party that apparently stemmed from a dispute that had been festering for years.

J.C. Chadwell was held without bail Monday after pleading not guilty to murder in the July 4 shooting death of Paul Henry.

A witness reported seeing Henry and Chadwell facing each other shortly before the shooting. The 39-year-old Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court files, the shooting stemmed from an argument in April 2012 over money that Henry owed Chadwell. At that time, Henry allegedly injured Chadwell with a machete and Chadwell responded by breaking a window in Henry’s car.

Chadwell told police he was at the party but denied shooting Henry.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)